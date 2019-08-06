Dale County student collapses during football practice

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker is crediting a group of football coaches with saving a student’s life.
A 15-year-old Dale County student collapsed at football practice at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Baker says they were roughly 10 minutes into practice doing conditioning drills.
He says the coaching staff, including Head Football Coach Don Moore, immediately went into their emergency action plan, where each coach has a role. One coach started CPR and shocked him twice with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Baker says after the second shock the student started gasping for air. He was transported to Flowers Hospital and later airlifted to UAB Hospital.
“I want to commend the coaches. Everyone has a role when an emergency happens like this, and it worked like clockwork,” said Baker. “They had prepared, planned, and knew what to do.”
Baker says the student is in stable condition, but he’s not out of the woods. He is encouraging the community to lift the child and his family in prayers.
