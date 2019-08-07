Birmingham homicide victim ID’d

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have identified a man from Irondale who was shot and killed.
Travakius Maye, 24, died on August 6, four days after he was shot.
On August 2 officers responded to UAB Hospital to investigate a call of a person shot.
Investigators received information that Maye was travelling in a vehicle with friends in the 8300 block of 3rd Avenue South when a dark vehicle began to follow. Witnesses with Maye say someone from the dark vehicle began to fire at their vehicle striking the victim. The driver of the vehicle with Maye left and went to UAB with the victim.
Anyone who has information about this case, is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
