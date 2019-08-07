Birmingham City Schools urging parents to register students before the first day of class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School students head back to class on August 8, but many students still aren’t registered.
The district is urging parents to get children registered early to avoid long lines.
Gone are the days of standing in line to register for school-- parents you can now go online and register your children in minutes.
Birmingham City Schools reports out of more than 23,000 students enrolled in the district, only about 6,000 were registered for classes at the end of July.
Registration is simply confirming your child will attend a school within the district.
“They’d need to verify their address to confirm what school they are zoned for,” said Craig Williams with the district.
The board said registering before the start of school helps parents avoid long registration lines.
“What that means for the schools is a long line of parents who have not yet registered meaning we’re having to accommodate for the students on the first day of school meaning that we’ll have people in line rather than in the classrooms learning,” Williams explained.
Only parents of first time students have to go to the schools to show documentation.
Returning students can register online.
To register, click here.
