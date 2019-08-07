Big time players ready to get Hewitt-Trussville a championship in 2019

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gone is quarterback Paul Tyson with all his passing records, but in his place for Hewitt-Trussville are SEC recruits Malachi Moore, defensive back committed to Alabama, and defensive end Eric Taylor, committed to LSU. With those two guys, Huskies Head Coach Josh Floyd is optimistic.
“It’s not going to be easy for us, but we’ve worked hard to get to this point,” said Floyd. “We are going to be a physical team, more so this year than in the past.”
Hewitt opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 24 against two-time defending class 6A champion Pinson Valley.
Sideline gets going at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News on Friday, Aug. 23 for a 31st season.
