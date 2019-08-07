2 arrested for burglarizing Mountain Brook home

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say two men have been charged with burglarizing a Mountain Brook home last month.
The homeowner arrived at her home in the 2800 block of Pumphouse Road on July 30 and was confronted inside by a man who was stealing jewelry and other items.
Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who has been identified as William Roberts Blake. Investigators with Gardendale Police found Blake in the 2000 block of Moncrief Road in Gardendale on August 2. Authorities were also able to find several pieces of jewelry and other property at that location.
Detectives also found more stolen property in the 3100 block of Mount Olive Road. A second suspect, Jonathan Thomas Boyd, was also arrested in the 3200 block of Mulga Loop Road on August 4.
Blake and Boyd are charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. They are in the Jefferson County Jail.
