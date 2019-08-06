UAB Blazers work out for first time in full pads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - "We’re nowhere near where we need to go, but I thought they got better today.” That’s Coach Bill Clark on UAB football’s first day in full pads.
The Blazers started Week 2 of fall camp on Monday at the Football Operations Center.
UAB is a team replacing more than 30 guys after a CUSA Championship season, but Clark says the players are stepping up and stepping into their roles, and all looking for another winning season.
Coach Clark says he’s pleased with the receivers’ and running backs’ work in the off-season, and he thinks the offensive line is starting to gel.
On quarterback Tyler Johnston III, Clark said, “He’s good. He’s just trying to get better every day like all of them. He’s a great leader, but he’s hard on himself, and we’re hard on him. He’s working hard.”
“We created these expectations. I said that when we started. We want to be a national team. We knew it was going to be a big deal losing 40-something guys at that time, and it kind of worked down to 30-something guys, which is huge. We’ll see. Every day I talk to them and tell them, ‘All right, now it’s your turn.’ Some of them have been waiting in the wings, so we’ll see. Like I said, I thought we got better today. We’re nowhere near where we need to go, but I thought they got better today,” said Clark.
UAB Blazers take on Alabama State Thursday, August 29.
