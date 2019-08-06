Tuscaloosa fire and rescue makes new priority dispatch changes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa fire and rescue has upgraded its dispatch system to make it more priority-based.
For those of you who may ever need to call 9-1-1, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue’s new priority dispatch system changes mean you answering more questions on a call.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue said it may seem like a lot of questions are being asked but units will already be responding to your emergency call while you’re talking to a dispatcher. This helps them get more information from you, so those units can know what to expect when they arrive to better assist you.
Also, giving some instructions that are built into the priority dispatch, dispatchers can recognize things like stroke-like symptoms earlier or the difference between a basic or life-support response.
“Regardless of the emergency, we’re better equipped to have that caller change the outcome. We’re in the business of protecting life and conserving property and that starts right here on the 911 call,” said Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Paramedic Zach Hamm.
The priority dispatch changes also provide a new GPS system. This will help crews respond to emergency situations if they are already in the vicinity, instead of from, in house like a fire or police station.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.