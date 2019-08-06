Teachers go on bus tour in Tuscaloosa Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers at Taylorville Primary School toured parts of Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday.
It’s a tradition a that helps them prepare for the start of school and learn more about their students.
″We just drive through the community and see where our kids live. We teach them best if we really know them," Rose Cavender, a teach starting her third year at the school explained.
Teachers packed two buses for the tour. They couldn’t contain their enthusiasm for the tour once they got on board.
Things were only more exciting when they spotted students that they recognized. They hope connecting with kids and their families gets them excited about the upcoming school year.
″This is my favorite part of the beginning of the school year going to see the kids getting to see them excited about starting the school year," according to Gail Watkins.
Teachers on the first bus planned to tour seven neighborhoods where their students live.
