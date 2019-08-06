State troopers offer safety tips for driving to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of school is a big day, but it can also be a dangerous day.
That’s why Alabama state troopers say there are several ways to ensure the trip to school and back is safe.
Rhonda Discher is concerned about inexperienced drivers hitting the road for high school.
“They’re not used to driving yet. They’re just beginners and that’s where the accidents happen the beginners,” said Discher.
That’s why Alabama state troopers want young drivers heading to school to prepare ahead of time.
“We’re encouraging parents to get with their kids, cause a lot of them may be driving alone for the first time by themselves,” according to Trooper Reginal King.
He said drivers should know a main route and alternate route to school in case of accidents or roadwork. He also suggested drivers leave 10 to 15 minutes early in case of trouble.
They should also be mindful of school buses also on the roadway and be on guard at bus stops when kids may be boarding or getting off.
“They tend to dart in and out of the roadway so be extra careful when you’re approaching the bus stop,” says King.
Drivers should avoid distractions that take their eyes off the road. Discher has even told her kids not to distract the bus driver.
“It’s important for them to know how to be safe on the bus just like in the car,” she continued.
