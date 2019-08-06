Shelby Co. School Superintendent welcomes students back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County school administrators say they have been working all summer to make sure your student has a successful school year.
School Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks tells us the theme this school year is “together.” The theme invokes the system’s greatest strength: schools, teachers, students, and parents working collaboratively together.
Dr. Brooks says it is great time to be a part of Shelby County Schools.
“Again just a lot of exciting things in many respects in this season of change for Shelby County,” says Dr. Brooks.
The first day of school is August 8.
