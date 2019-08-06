“See something, say something:” What happens to info after you report it?

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -The recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have law enforcement once again pushing out the message “if you see something, say something.”
In both deadly mass shootings last weekend, there were warning signs. So when should you report suspicious activity, and what does law enforcement do with that tip?
"When that stuff comes into us, we go and check it out and depending on what you see and what you report..that determines how we respond,” Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina with the Irondale Police Department said.
Det. Sgt. Mangina says nowadays public safety and security are everyone’s responsibility not just law enforcement.
The Department of Homeland Security says watch out for unusual situations like a vehicle being parked in a weird place or unattended bags.
Also be leery of people asking specific questions about a building’s operations and security. Those should be red flags. Lastly, if someone pays unusual attention to an area or uses things like binoculars or a video camera to watch an area, you should report it.
Law enforcement says use the 5 W’s “who, what, when, where and why” to your advantage if you see something suspicious.
"Unfortunately be a good victim or a good witness. Gather much information as you can even though it may be a terrible time, try and get a good description of the person or the car or the weapon that’s being used and forward that information to us so that we can find the bad guy,” Mangina said.
Law enforcement tells us there's little they can do about a situation without probable cause. There has to be some kind of evidence that a person committed a criminal act. Just because a social media post may sound threatening doesn't necessarily mean it’s against the law.
You can learn more on how to report suspicious activity here: https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.