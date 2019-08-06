Parents concerned about golf balls flying into Vestavia playground

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents are watching out for wayward golf balls that are flying into a playground at a Vestavia Hills elementary school.
The school system is now making changes.
Phillip Stotler's son loves playing at the park behind Vestavia Hills Elementary East.
"It’s his favorite park in the area,” Stotler said.
The last thing Stotler wants to see is his son dodging golf balls from the nearby Vestavia Country club. Concerned parents taking to Facebook say the country club recently adjusted the course and now golfers are shanking balls that land on the playground instead of the fairway.
"It’s definitely concerning because there’s not a whole lot of foliage here to protect from the golf balls and as the weather gets cooler, we’re going to lose a little bit more of that shield,” Stotler said.
The school system says it has been in contact with the country club as they work to try and come up with a fix. In the meantime, the section of the playground closest to the golf course will be closed Tuesdays through Sundays. Stotler feels there’s an easy fix to the problem.
"It just seems very reasonable to put up a net comparable to what you see at a place like our local driving ranges to protect the public from the potential from getting hit by a ball,” Stotler said.
We received this statement from Vestavia Hills City Schools:
Vestavia Hills City Schools is in regular communication with the Vestavia Country Club as they work to remedy a safety issue on the golf course. Until a solution is in place that will be safe for use, a portion of the playground at Vestavia Hills Elementary East will be closed Tuesdays through Sundays. We appreciate the Country Club leadership’s shared concern and response in developing a plan to address this safety matter.
We’re still waiting to hear back from the country club for a comment.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.