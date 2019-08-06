Outback Steakhouse: Bloom-crusted filet

Bloom-crusted filet: A tender filet Bloom-ified
Ingredients:
1 each filet
1 each Bloomin Crust
1 oz Bloomin Onion Sauce
1 tbsp Crouton Crumbs
½ oz Steak Butter
As Needed Meat Seasoning
Directions:
1. Season both sides of meat evenly with steak seasoning.
2. Ladle Butter on a 400° Griddle.
3. Place meat in center of butter.
4. Allow to cook for approx. 5-6 minutes depending on doneness.
5. Flip steak and repeat.
6. Place filet on an oven safe pan.
7. Place Bloomified Crust on top of the steak.
8. Place in Oven on Broiler setting low for 3-5 minutes until golden brown.
9. Remove from Oven when topping is golden brown.
10. Squeeze Bloomin Onion Sauce over the top and garnish with Crouton Crumbs.
