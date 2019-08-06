NOAH’s Event Venue shutting down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular venue is closing its doors leaving many scrambling to find new places to host events.
NOAH’s event venue in Hoover says it will be shutting down effective August 31.
Statement from NOAH’s Event Venue:
“We received word late in the day on July 31st that our landlords no longer want us as the tenant of the Hoover location.
We are deeply saddened and heartbroken that our landlords rejected our lease offers and that the Hoover venue will be forced to close on August 31st, 2019.
As soon as possible after receiving the news, we began contacting any and all clients with affected events via the email tied to their event. Customers with event dates after August 31st, 2019 are asked to please fill out the form sent to their emails to begin the refund process. Customers with events before August 31st will have their event as planned.
Refunds will be handled in the order in which requests are received, but consideration will be taken for events that are closest to the closure date.
We are grateful for the opportunity we had to be a part of so many meaningful events in Hoover.”
WBRC’s partners at the Birmingham Business Journal report that the venue's parent company filed for bankruptcy in June. Several other media outlets around the country are reporting similar closures at other locations.
The venue would host events from weddings to corporate functions.
Over the weekend, several people, who are engaged to be married, took to social media and some called the WBRC newsroom expressing frustration and disbelief. Some have a very short time to find a new venue before their big day.
