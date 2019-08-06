2 men arrested after vehicle stolen from Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men are in jail after police say they stole a vehicle from a Hoover apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to The Park at Hoover on a robbery that happened outside the 5800 building.
The victim told police two men got out of a white vehicle and came up to him the parking lot. They told him they were armed and demanded his vehicle.
Police say one of the suspects took the victim’s car while the other followed in the white vehicle. Another officer found the stolen vehicle parked at a gas pump at the Circle K near Centennial Drive. One of the suspects was arrested as he was getting into the victim’s car. Police say the driver of the white vehicle sped away. That driver was pursued to the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Center Place in Birmingham and arrested after a brief foot chase.
Tyler Lamar Stringer is charged with first-degree robbery. Kieron Tarez Childress is charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude.
Both men will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
