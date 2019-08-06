Man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder following standoff Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after a standoff late Monday night in Roebuck.
Demarcus Chandler of Birmingham is charged with three counts of kidnapping, attempted murder, domestic violence assault and certain persons forbidden of possession of pistol warrants.
Birmingham police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance the 500 block of Roebuck Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers found one victim that said Chandler was inside the home armed with a handgun and threatening others in the home. The victim also said Chandler refused to let the others leave and had fired shots inside the home.
Eventually Chandler began to allow victims to leave the home, but he refused to come out. Additional officers from the BPD SWAT unit including a negotiator arrived to address the situation. Chandler surrendered without incident.
