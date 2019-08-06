The Jackson-Olin Mustangs lead community pride out on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson-Olin High School is the home of University of Alabama legend David Palmer back in the late 1980's, but until recently there has not been much to brag about from the gridiron.
Times have changed around the school and within the community as the Mustangs football program is developing a hard working, winning culture that is instilling community pride for everyone under head coach Tim Vakakes.
“There’s a culture here, you play you work,” said Vakakes. “There is pride in this community and it grows each year we play hard and we play well. We play for each other, our fans and this community.”
In 2018, Jackson-Olin went undefeated in the regular season, winning a region title and advancing to the playoffs. The Mustangs have tasted success and are now ready to take a bigger bite with a deeper run into the post-season in class 6A. J-O begins the season Saturday, August 24 versus Fairfield.
