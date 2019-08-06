Jackson-Olin gets new videoboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gameday just got brighter at Jackson-Olin High School as the Mustangs added a new jumbotron video board to the stadium Monday afternoon.
“It’s all about growing and nurturing the culture of our program because kids won’t remember plays, but they’ll always remember the experience and how they were treated,” said Jackson-Olin head football coach Tim Vakakes.
This 12-by-25 foot electronic video board will feature hype videos, replays, and commercials during games. “The idea came about in January and here we are seven, eight months later and it’s a reality,” Vakakes added.
It took about a week for Chris Swain Monumental Construction to install the video board. “Now we have to practice with it so they don’t watch it while we’re trying to bark at them from the sidelines, but it’s going to be fun, it’s something that gives our kids an edge and something to be proud of,” said Vakakes.
Jackson-Olin will debut its jumbotron on August 23 when the Mustangs open the season at home against Fairfield.
