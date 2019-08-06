Gadsden considers expanding entertainment district

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden's city council is considering an expansion to its entertainment district.
The council established it a year ago, encompassing much of Broad Street and parts of Locust and Chestnut streets.
The new district would jump over the Coosa River, with the downtown railroad bridge and the Broad Street/Memorial Bridge as boundaries, and include such city owned venues as The Venue, 210 at the Tracks and the Coosa Riverwalk Park.
It would also bring in new businesses such as Thai One On, The Rail and the upcoming Buffalo Wild Wings.
Jason Wilson is the CEO of Back Forty Brewery, which is in the original entertainment district established before his election to the city council last year. He says the original entertainment district, passed a year ago this month, has been a success.
“It’s been really successful, we haven’t seen any major issues, it’s definitely had an impact on the local businesses and restaurants downtown, the retailers love it, the food establishments, of course, love it and more importantly the citizens have really enjoyed it,” Wilson told WBRC.
Wilson says it’s been an especially big hit during events such as First Friday.
An entertainment district allows restaurants and bars in such a designated area to serve beer that can be taken off premises. It must be served in a cup with the business’s name on it, and cannot be carried into another business. People also cannot bring their own beer.
What’s unusual, however, is that the proposed entertainment district jumps over the Coosa River, following two bridges. That’s because the law allows a city to add on up to 2.5 contiguous square miles, and the proposed expansion is less than that. It would also allow people to bring beer from the soon-to-open Buffalo Wild Wings for a walk along the Riverwalk adjacent to Coosa Landing.
“We saw an opportunity to expand it and maybe include some of our new businesses,” Wilson said. “The Buffalo Wild Wings is on the other side of the river next to our Venue, which is a great space for events. So it made sense to include places like our boat landings, where we hold outdoor concerts and things like that.”
The discussion happened in a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of the city council. Most of the councilors appeared to be in favor. However, council president Cynthia Toles expressed concern about a recent fight that broke out on Broad Street and was posted on social media.
Wilson pointed out the fight occurred around midnight. The current entertainment district law ends at 10 p.m. The new law would back it up to 9 p.m.
The proposal will go to the full council.
