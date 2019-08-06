Expect a mostly hot and dry Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are trending mostly dry this afternoon with just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm between noon to 8 p.m. Any storm that forms today will have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Most locations will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity will remain an issue for most of this week as high temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. The hottest day of the week looks to be on Thursday as highs climb into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler by this weekend as rain chances and cloud cover increases.
NEXT BIG THING: Northwest flow will help bring organized clusters of showers and storms to parts of the Southeast by the middle and end of the week. It can be very difficult to determine exactly where and when these storms will form ahead of time, but the potential exists based on the overall weather pattern. We could see one round of storms move through our area tonight and possibly Wednesday evening. Models are also showing another batch of storms moving through Friday and into the weekend. When we see these kind of setups, I can never rule out the potential for severe storms. The greatest threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rain.
WEEKEND FORECAST: With northwest flow continuing across the Southeast, we could see a few waves of storms move through Saturday and again on Sunday. High temperatures will likely be near average in the lower 90s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Storms could occur at any time during the day, so make sure you stay updated with our latest forecasts through WBRC.com and through the app.
NEXT WEEK: Storm chances will continue to remain in the 40-60 percent range through next Tuesday. Models are hinting at the potential of a cold front moving through by next Wednesday which could dry us out a bit. Still too far to determine, but the potential for slightly cooler temperatures is possible.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.