Expect a mostly hot and dry Tuesday afternoon

NEXT BIG THING: Northwest flow will help bring organized clusters of showers and storms to parts of the Southeast by the middle and end of the week. It can be very difficult to determine exactly where and when these storms will form ahead of time, but the potential exists based on the overall weather pattern. We could see one round of storms move through our area tonight and possibly Wednesday evening. Models are also showing another batch of storms moving through Friday and into the weekend. When we see these kind of setups, I can never rule out the potential for severe storms. The greatest threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rain.