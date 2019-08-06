Do you know rules for school bus zone safety?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time to brush up on rules to ensure safety for children at school bus stops.
If you’re on the road and a school bus is stopped with the arm and the sign out and flashing lights, you have to stop regardless of which direction you’re driving. It’s the law.
The only exception is if it’s a highway with four or more lanes and divided by a median. Then you don’t have to stop if you’re traveling the opposite direction.
Also, don’t forget to look out for children near bus stops and school zones. And pay attention to speed limits.
AAA wants you to check for children in the driveway before you back up. And watch for children walking to school
You can find more information by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.