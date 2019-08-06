Cullman Co. Schools transportation director calls stop arm violations an ‘epidemic’

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County school bus drivers recorded over 1,600 stop arm violations in just one day.
And with kids heading back to school Wednesday, bus drivers need your help.
They say no matter what kind of rush you’re in, it’s not worth the risk of hurting or killing a child.
When you see the stop arm out, stop. It’s the law. And it’s one that Transportation Director Jeff Harper wants to be modified to make the process of citing violators a quicker one.
“It’s gotten worse, it’s gotten worse,” said Harper. “Distracted drivers, drivers in a hurry, drivers texting, doing whatever. If we don’t do something, and step up, it’s going to hit us.”
Remember, if you’re driving the direction of the stopped school bus, you must stop when the stop arm comes out.
The only exception would be drivers traveling on a divided highway of at least four lanes, and you’re traveling the opposite direction of the bus.
