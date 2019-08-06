Brookside police fighting crime and getting results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Brookside is seeing results in a new crime fighting initiative.
"We're trying to send a message. We're going to send a message to that criminal element, that when you decide to prey upon the good people of this city, we will be your worst nightmare," said Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones.
It’s that no nonsense, not holding back, go after the bad guys approach, that Jones attributes his officers’ recent success in getting several drug operations shut down.
"We’ve made a dent. And it’s obvious. The dealers, they know when they are coming through here. If you run, we’re going to chase you,” said Jones.
In October of 2018, interdiction officers were deployed to several drug hot spots in the area.
Since then, there have been over 378 misdemeanor arrests and 52 felony arrests. Prior to that move, first responders averaged eight to ten overdose calls a month.
Since January there have been only six.
“Now that’s still six too many,” said Jones. “The reason we do what we do is because we are trying to save lives. It’s not just about putting people in jail. It’s not about writing tickets. You know what we’re concerned with? We want to save people.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.