BJCC responds to concerns about parking near new stadium downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A chain linked fence and signs warn of closed roads surrounding the old parking lot that once sat across the street from Uptown.
The lot is now a construction site as crews build Birmingham’s newest stadium.
It’s an adjustment for some who voice concerns about parking.
“We’re really not losing any parking, we’re just moving it around the complex,” BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said.
According to the BJCC, there’s 4500 parking spots within two blocks of Protective Stadium.
“There’s the lot behind Uptown. There’s a parking deck there as well. There’s a garage that’s right across the street,” Snider explained.
A map also shows additional parking accommodations, according to the BJCC.
Snider said the BJCC also plans to add additional parking by creating two lots along 11th Ave N.
“Parking will expand and then there will be a parking plan for big game days. There will be some use of the North Birmingham decks downtown and shuttle people in. There will be a whole plan around that,” said Snider.
As for tailgating, Snider said it’s part of the game-day plan as well.
“There’s a whole game day plan around how the stadium is used and tailgating is a key part of that that’s under development now. The good thing is we know where it’s going to be but you got to tweak and revise that plan,” Snider said.
The stadium is expected to be complete in two years. The BJCC hopes to finalize where the tailgating area will be in that time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.