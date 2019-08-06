Auburn football holds 1st full pads practice

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers football team had a little pep to its step as Head Coach Gus Malzahn put his team through its first full pad practice of Fall Camp at the university football complex.
The Tigers started off the viewing period with some defense and offense walk-throughs on opposite ends of the indoor facility.
Then the Tigers did some stretching, followed by special teams work, while the quarterbacks warmed up. The battle for the top spot between Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix may go into the start of the season.
Last part of the viewing period was watching the Tigers offensive lineman and the defensive line do some individual drills.
Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 in Dallas against the Oregon Ducks.
