Anniston students, superintendent begin new school year

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston students and faculty members started a new school year with a new approach.
Sixth graders started their first day at a new school, Anniston Middle School.
It was also the first back to school day for the system's new superintendent, D. Ray Hill.
Hill has a new motto, "Empowering Our Students to Win," and says he wants to empower Anniston's students to learn, to think critically and analytically, and to think about their futures.
Hill says he wants to strengthen relations between teachers and students, and between Anniston City Schools and the people he calls their partners.
“Our city councilmen, our government officials, but most of all with our parents. It’s very important that we get them involved with what we’re, what our kids are doing, and because we want them to know that we truly care about what happens with the students at Anniston City Schools,” Hill told WBRC.
Hill says he invited the school system's partners to a "Meet and Greet," and says administrators have been assigned different schools to visit. He himself has been visiting various schools, but stopped long enough for a called school board meeting to hire some new principals and administrators.
Hill was hired in May after Superintendent Darren Douthitt resigned, and after his replacement, Matthew Alexander, quit before his first day of work.
