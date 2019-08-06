Alabaster moves two schools - that means new bus routes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Big changes for back to school traffic in Alabaster with two of their schools in new locations.
First, the good news: with the intermediate school moving off of 119 and into the old middle school means a lot less school congestion on Highway 119.
The intermediate school is now in the old middle school and the middle school has moved to the old high school. So drivers should expect more traffic on Kent Dairy Road and Thompson Road, especially as folks are getting use to the new drop off routes.
The superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers says the administration has worked hard all summer to make that transition smooth and will have officers out helping direct traffic.
“Those moves will take us a little while to get our traffic patterns down and we always appreciate our communities and families working with us those first few days of car rider pick up and our buses getting use to the new traffic pattern,” he explains,
