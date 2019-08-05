Woman arrested in weekend shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a woman in a weekend shooting death.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Melissa King of Birmingham. Officers from the West Precinct responded to the 5000 block of Warner Street Saturday afternoon on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Brittaney Junious of Birmingham lying on the sidewalk from a gunshot wound. She died Sunday at UAB Hospital.
Police located King at a nearby shopping area and arrested her. King is in the Jefferson County Jail.
Authorities say a dispute between King and Junious was domestic in nature associated to their ongoing relationship.
