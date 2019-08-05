Wes Wyatt has your back-to-school, work-week forecast.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wes Wyatt has what you need to know as you start your work week.
Looks like the current stormy pattern will continue through the first full week of August. Some of those will be quite strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Plus, It’s back-to-school!
Monday morning looks clear but If you are going back-to-school shopping between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., expect scattered showers.
Temps will be about 90 degrees.
We should be rain free to start the day on Tuesday but expect rain to pop up around the evening hours.
Heat increases as the week progresses. Temperatures in the triple digits. There may be a heat advisory heading into next weekend.
