Tuscaloosa area schools preparing for the start of fall classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall classes start Wednesday for Tuscaloosa City and County Schools.
We visited Brookwood Middle School Monday morning. They’re getting for more than 840 sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
The principal said they planned a lot over the summer. Teachers and staff did a lot to get their rooms ready. But they also got help from volunteers like church groups and the United Way.
“Just trying to get the small things done, just trying to get the finishing touches done on the floors, bathrooms. Trying to do all the things for the kids trying to make sure it’s ready for them,” Principal Kris Strickland told WBRC.
He added they’re moved the 6th grade academy to another part of the building to get those new sixth graders better focused on transitioning from elementary school middle school.
