Tips for surviving a mass shooter situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend people were left scrambling in life threatening situations.
The shootings in Texas and Ohio reminds us once more we have to know what to do in a moment’s notice to save ourselves or our family.
The key as always - have a plan. Basically, it’s run away, hide and deny the shooter an opportunity to harm you.
And of course as an absolute last resort, defend yourself with everything you’ve got.
David McCullough, with Central Alabama Firearms Training, offers courses to help anyone deal with this.
McCullough says check out your location. Know where the exits are. Get away.
In Texas and Ohio people ran to safety. Not everyone made it, but this was key. McCullough says some appeared ready to act as soon as they heard gunfire.
“This time people seemed to react quicker than they have in the past. I think it’s because of the occurrences that have been happening. So it’s a good thing people are starting to avoid. The best way to win a confrontation is avoid it, period," David McCullough said.
Again if you can’t get away, hide. And the last thing is fight.
If you pull a gun, protect your family. Don’t go after the shooter, this makes it harder for police to determine who is the threat.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.