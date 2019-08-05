Suspect in fatal work place shooting claims she was bullied by the victim

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Court documents released Monday offered one version of events that led up to that fatal killing at Mercedes supplier Lear Corporation. The suspect claimed the victim harassed her at work.
The shooting happened at the Lear Corporation plant in Brookwood just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Angela Mayo is charged with murder in the death of Shanina Smith. She’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of $150,000.
According court documents in the case, Mayo said Smith had been quote “picking on her for eight months.” Then last night on the assembly, Mayo claimed Smith brushed up against her and she shot her several times in front of witnesses.
The victim died at the scene and Mayo turned herself in to authorities.
Vance police were one of several agencies who responded to the shooting according to Vance Mayor Keith Mahaffey.
“Oh, it’s terrible, it’s awful, another life senselessly lost. It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense to have the killings we have today,” he told WBRC.
Lear Corporation shut down for several hours after the shooting. In a statement to Fox6 News, the company says it has been in contact with Smith’s family and that professional grief counselors are now on site working with employees who need help coping with this workplace shooting.
