UPDATE: Residential Burglary arrest After requesting the public’s assistance on July 25th, tips came in and Investigators were able to identify a suspect in this case. The Jefferson County DA’s Office issued the following warrants: Jeffrey Dewayne Underwood 33 years old Birmingham, AL Burglary 3rd $7,500 bond Theft of Property 3rd $5,000 bond Underwood was arrested without incident this morning in Birmingham. He is currently in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. Original post (07/25/2019): Hoover Detectives are seeking information in reference to a residential Burglary that occurred in the 3800 block of Tree Crossings Parkway on 07/05/2019. Two B/M suspects entered the residence while the homeowner was not at home. One suspect appears to have an arm-length cast and is wearing a glove on his other hand. The other suspect can be seen in the background doorway near the end of the video. Suspect vehicle is unknown. PLEASE NOTE that a criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. #hooverpd