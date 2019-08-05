Richada Filipino BBQ: Pancit Bihon

INGREDIENTS
1/2 of 14 oz. thin vermicelli noodles or rice stick package (can be purchased at any oriental market)
2 pounds chicken breast
2 cubes chicken bouillon
2 medium garlic cloves
1 cup carrots (chopped round)
1 cup celery (French cut)
1/2 head of medium sized cabbage (sliced 1/2" thick)
1 cup snow peas (snap off tips and devein outer string to eliminate tough casing)
1 large red bell pepper (sliced)
2 separate 1/4 cups vegetable oil (one for the noodles and the other for sautéing the veggies)
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 cups chicken stock (broth from boiled chicken breasts)
1 lemon (optional)
1/4 cup cilantro for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
In a pot, boil chicken on medium high heat with chicken bouillon cubes. When it boils, reduce heat to medium low and allow chicken to cook thoroughly (this should take at least an hour). Once cooked, shred chicken breasts by hand and set aside in a covered container. Save chicken stock.
In a large bowl soak vermicelli noodles in water for 10 minutes and separate the noodles gently by hand. Discard water after 10 minutes and set vermicelli aside.
On medium heat, pour 1/4 cup vegetable oil into wok or large flat sauté pan.
Add 2 crushed garlic cloves to heated oil and stir.
Add carrots and celery together and sauté for 2 minutes.
Add cabbage, stirring continuously for another minute.
Stir in snow peas and red bell pepper together.
Add shredded chicken.
Add soy sauce, continue sauté for another minute. (Whole process shouldn't exceed no more than 5 minutes to keep veggies crispy and bright).
Remove pan of veggies/chicken from heat and separate the veggies to the outer side of pan so it doesn't continue to cook in its hot juices.
In separate pan on medium heat, add 2 cup of chicken stock you made earlier.
Also add 2 Tablespoons soy sauce and 1/4 cup oil into liquid, to prevent noodles from sticking together.
Stir in vermicelli and let it absorb all the goodness from the chicken stock, lowering heat to low. Stir frequently until it's done. This process should take about 4 minutes.
Pour cooked vermicelli into pan with chicken and veggies and blend together veggies and vermicelli.
Grab a pretty dish to serve Pancit Bihon in and garnish with cut lemons and cilantro.
Enjoy with friends and family!
