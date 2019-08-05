Patchy, dense fog possible Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! For some kids, it is the first day back to school! We saw several showers and storms yesterday dissipate last night. We are starting off the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas that received rain yesterday evening. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less and is set to expire at 9 a.m. The dense fog advisory is mainly for locations along and north of I-20. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are going to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. We do expect widely scattered showers and storms to form. The best area to see rain will likely be south of I-20 this afternoon. Models are trending drier for parts of North Alabama.
FIRST ALERT: We’ll likely see lower rain chances for Tuesday. Rain chance has lowered to around 20 percent with only an isolated shower or storm possible. We do think that rain chances will ramp up a little by Wednesday and Thursday as a disturbance swings through the state. For now, rain chances are at 30-40 percent for the middle of the week. Storms that form this week will have the potential to be strong. Main concern will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
HEAT IS ON: The upcoming week is looking hot and very humid. Dew points are expected to climb into the lower 70s which means it could feel like it is in the triple digits starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing will be increasing rain chances by the end of the week. It looks like northwesterly flow will bring disturbances into Central Alabama Friday into Saturday giving us a decent coverage of showers and storms. Friday and Saturday is likely our wettest days of this week.
TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic as we enter this week. The disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic encountered too much wind shear and dry air to survive. Good news as we enter the busiest months of the hurricane season. Let’s hope it remains quiet!
