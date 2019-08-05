Patchy, dense fog possible Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! For some kids, it is the first day back to school! We saw several showers and storms yesterday dissipate last night. We are starting off the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas that received rain yesterday evening. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less and is set to expire at 9 a.m. The dense fog advisory is mainly for locations along and north of I-20. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are going to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. We do expect widely scattered showers and storms to form. The best area to see rain will likely be south of I-20 this afternoon. Models are trending drier for parts of North Alabama.