New dress code policy in place for Bessemer students

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - For students in Bessemer, this school year will look a lot different than years past. That’s because students will no longer have to wear uniforms.
The City of Bessemer Board of Education said, after sending out a survey to parents, 73 percent of them expressed an interest in a new dress code policy.
Starting this school year, students from Kindergarten up to 12th grade will no longer be required to wear uniforms.
The Board said the goal is to “instill in students the need to dress appropriately and have respect for each other and authority.”
The board said it will monitor the new dress code policy closely, and ask parents for feedback.
“I think it will be less expensive for parents because the students can wear the clothes they already have,” said Student Services Director Barbara McCoy. “I think that as kids have that sense of self, they feel more comfortable in the school environment and they will perform better.”
No more uniforms doesn’t mean an end to rules.
If a student doesn’t follow the dress code, that student could be sent home.
Click here for the new dress code policy.
