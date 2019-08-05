Mortimer Jordan gets to work early on 1st day HS football practice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils did not waste any time getting to work on the first day of high school football practice.
Head Coach Dusty Goode worked his team out for a couple hours in the morning going through position drills and some 7-on-7 action as the team knocked off the cobwebs.
“We don’t have time to waste, the season is right around the corner,” said Goode. “Eighteen days before game one and we have to acclimate our guys to what is expected as quickly as possible. We have some lofty goals this season, so it is go time for us.”
The Blue Devils open the season on the road at Pleasant Grove on Aug. 23. They play their first home game seven days later against Cullman on some new turf that community supporters, along with Jefferson County Schools, helped contribute toward in renovating the Mortimer Jordan football field.
A reminder, we are also 18 days away from the kickoff of the 31st season of Sideline on WBRC FOX6 News, which will air every Friday night in the fall beginning at 10:25 p.m.
