Louie Consolie: Smoked chicken & mushroom alfredo

Serves 4-6 people
INGREDIENTS
1 lb pasta
8 oz sliced mushrooms
8 oz chopped smoked chicken
2 cloves chopped garlic
1 stick butter
I cup heavy cream
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, drain and set aside
2. Smoke or purchase smoked chicken, chop up and set aside
3. In a large skillet on medium/high heat add butter and garlic and saute for a minute and add mushrooms and saute for another few minutes.
4. When the mushrooms are slightly browned add chicken. Combine for a minute or two, add cream then cheese and stir well till slightly thickened. Salt and pepper to taste and pour over pasta and serve.
Enjoy!
