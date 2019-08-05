Is a 3-peat in the cards for Pinson Valley football?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a long way to go before a state champion is crowned in Class 6A of high school football, and that’s a good thing for the team that has won the last two in that division - Pinson Valley.
Gone is quarterback Bo Nix and a lot of leadership as the Indians open fall practice. Head Coach Patrick Nix is looking for guys to step up with the hopes of possibly making it three titles in a row.
“We have some talent, but it is raw,” said Nix. “We are going to work them and see who has that ‘want to win’ mentality that it takes. Last two years we’ve had those kind of guys. Do we this year - that’s the question. Have they worked hard - yes. Do we have talent - I think so, but it takes everyone to win that last game in December.”
The key player early on will be Ga’Quincy McKinstry, aka “Kool Aid,” he has won a state championship in football and basketball and he knows how to win. For the second year in a row, Pinson Valley will open the season against a 7A school, this time in Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Aug. 24.
