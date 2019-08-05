Gas prices going down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for drivers: gas prices are on the way down.
As of August 4th, the price for a gallon of regular in Alabama, is about 20 cents lower than it was at this same time last year.
So how far will the prices drop?
Those who follow the industry closely say it is possible they could fall below $2.00 a gallon.
"You never know. And hurricane season, that sometimes comes into play. But our normal trend is to see that decline into the Fall, and into the wintertime. And it certainly looks like that is what we’re going to see at this time. And it’s definitely possible to get below two dollars a gallon,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama.
The state average for a gallon of regular is $2.36, according to AAA.
However, there are prices well below that in the Riverchase and Pelham areas.
"I think demand is just slowly trickling down downward. And anytime we see demand going downward, we typically see prices going downward as well,” said Ingram.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.