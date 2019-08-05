Gadsden man arrested after drug smuggling investigation

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on drug-related charges after an investigation into narcotics being smuggled into the Etowah County Jail.
39-year-old Anthony Cornelius Foster of Gadsden has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of certain chemical compounds, and promoting prison contraband.
On July 31, deputies recovered unidentified amounts of suboxone, meth, and synthetic marijuana.
Foster was arrested and is being held at the Etowah County Jail pending bond. He has been in custody at the jail since he was arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges back in June.
Deputies continue their investigation and say he could face additional state and federal charges related to the seized drugs.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.