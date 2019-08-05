Drivers can pay parking tickets with school supplies in Tuscaloosa this month

Drivers can pay parking tickets with school supplies in Tuscaloosa this month
The collection box for school supplies inside the Tuscaloosa Municipal Courthouse
By Kelvin Reynolds | August 5, 2019 at 6:39 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 6:39 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a temporary program allowing people with parking tickets to pay those fines with school supplies instead of cash.

Items can be dropped off at Tuscaloosa Municipal Court in downtown in a cardboard box in the hallway.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said it’s cheaper for people to donate school supplies than to pay fines. Parking tickets are $15 dollars each. Maddox told us $10 in donated supplies is equal to $15 cash for paying parking tickets..

Those donations will also help kids prepare for the start of school. “This is a good way to pay your parking tickets and at the same time give back to your community, give back to a child in a way you have never imagined,” according to Maddox.

The donation program is going on for the month of August.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.