Drivers can pay parking tickets with school supplies in Tuscaloosa this month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a temporary program allowing people with parking tickets to pay those fines with school supplies instead of cash.
Items can be dropped off at Tuscaloosa Municipal Court in downtown in a cardboard box in the hallway.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said it’s cheaper for people to donate school supplies than to pay fines. Parking tickets are $15 dollars each. Maddox told us $10 in donated supplies is equal to $15 cash for paying parking tickets..
Those donations will also help kids prepare for the start of school. “This is a good way to pay your parking tickets and at the same time give back to your community, give back to a child in a way you have never imagined,” according to Maddox.
The donation program is going on for the month of August.
