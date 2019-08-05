Alabama law enforcement agencies preparing for mass shooters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In El Paso and Dayton, law enforcement officers ran into a chaotic situation to try and save lives in a deadly situation.
Surviving all comes down to training.
If you ask law enforcement agencies around Jefferson County and Alabama if they are prepared for situations like Texas or Ohio, they will tell you yes. However, every situation is different and they have to react to changing events by the seconds.
Law enforcement departments across Alabama undergo regular active shooter training. It has become a necessity as more and more incidents of mass shootings appear.
The first goal is always run to the shooter and stop the threat. Communication once on the scene is critical. Especially as officers try to determine who the victims and who are the shooters.
A 22-year-veteran of the US Marshall Service in Alabama said regular training is essential so they can handle ever changing confrontations.
“It’s vital to get the active shooter training updated. Things change. The officers are running into situations they can’t expect. They run in expecting the unexpected,” Scott Recchio said.
Officers are already adapting to shooters wearing tactical gear. That will we be incorporated into future training.
