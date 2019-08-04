Walker Co. Deputy involved in accident with 14-year-old on ATV

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two vehicle accident that happened Friday night in Jasper.
According to authorities, the accident happened at 10:51 p.m. on AL 69 S. at the intersection of Old Tuscaloosa Road. The accident involved a Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy and a 14-year-old who was driving an ATV.
The juvenile was seriously injured in the accident. He was transported to Children’s Hospital.
The deputy was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The Jasper Police Department requested that Alabama State Troopers respond and investigate the accident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
