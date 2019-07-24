Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The area of low pressure which is helping aid in the development of the afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Alabama will slowly drift east toward Georgia and the Eastern Gulf allowing for a wind shift and setting Central Alabama up for a more northwesterly wind flow and while a few waves of disturbed weather may still move along this wind flow pattern the shift will keep Tropical Development from occurring in The Gulf and limit that potential to The Atlantic Basin.