Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The area of low pressure which is helping aid in the development of the afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Alabama will slowly drift east toward Georgia and the Eastern Gulf allowing for a wind shift and setting Central Alabama up for a more northwesterly wind flow and while a few waves of disturbed weather may still move along this wind flow pattern the shift will keep Tropical Development from occurring in The Gulf and limit that potential to The Atlantic Basin.
However, through the remainder of the weekend we still see numerous showers and thunderstorms developing along a stalled front draped across Alabama. The added clouds and rain will limit temperatures to around 90 by noon with storms likely developing thereafter. As these storms develop a gust front could occur along with them and these could produce wind gusts of 30-40 mph.
Rain will push east overnight and by Monday the highest rain chance will push to the south and east. Still, there will be enough remnant moisture to produce the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms as weak atmospheric disturbances continue to traverse the area accompanying the shifting northwesterly wind flow. Again, any storms which do develop will also have the potential to be accompanied by gusty winds with the highest likelihood for rain in West and Northwest Alabama.
Tuesday brings a continuation of the drying trend meaning rain chances will be more isolated and limited primarily to counties to the north with very scattered coverage farther south. It now appears the drier air will linger through Tuesday night and Wednesday before another disturbance approaches Thursday and Thursday night but this will only reintroduce another round of typical Summer Weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day, primarily during the afternoon and early evening.
Finally, yesterday’s showers coupled with high dew points, cooling temperatures and light winds have allowed for the formation of early morning fog, dropping visibility to a mile or less in some locations, so proceed with caution during the early morning hours until temperatures begin to rise and fog begins to dissipate.
