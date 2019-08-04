Nick Saban denies offering ex-Ohio State Ast. Zach Smith a job

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During Alabama’s Media Day on Saturday, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban denied offering ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith a job in 2018, after text messages between former Ohio State coach Urban Myer and Smith were released Friday, alleging that Saban did.
“I really never did offer this guy a job,” Saban said. “We did interview him, and he did a nice job in the interview, but when we did the background check, we decided that there was a better opportunity to hire somebody else, and that’s what we did.”
Smith was fired from Ohio State in 2018 following allegations of domestic violence.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.