Longtime Tuscaloosa Mayor remembered as an ambassador for the city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A final farewell this weekend for Al DuPont, the former longtime mayor of Tuscaloosa. He died early this week at age 94. He’s being remembered as an ambassador for the city and as someone who never met a stranger.
"This man lived life every day to the fullest,” former Tuscaloosa Police Chief Ken Swindle said.
DuPont served over 20 years as mayor and 50 total years as a city employee. He played a pivotal role in the growth of the Druid City. As a city engineer, he laid the groundwork for Lake Tuscaloosa and was in office when the city landed the Mercedes plant.
"As you get closer and closer to the shore, it dawns on you what you’re there for,” DuPont told us five years ago on a D-Day anniversary.
Seventy-five years ago, DuPont found himself storming the beaches of Normandy. He was an Army medic, part of the first wave to come ashore at Omaha Beach. Five years ago, he sat down with us to talk about that day…a day he thought would be the end.
"As we started in, the shells and artillery started picking us off..so many people dying..so much hollering for help,” DuPont said. DuPont was awarded two purple hearts for his heroic efforts in World War II. Swindle, DuPont’s longtime friend says he lived a life well-lived.
"Anybody says Tuscaloosa, they think of Mayor Al Dupont. He was an ambassador for the city. There was no place, no town, no area around here he didn't go visit…Tuscaloosa is going to miss him because he worked so hard,” Swindle said.
DuPont says life wasn’t easy but he told us he’s glad he made it back to Tuscaloosa after the war. He called Druid City home for 70 years. In his own words, he talks about when life gets tough.
"Sometimes it might look like there's no end..no end of the road..end of the tunnel..and I say just keep at it,” DuPont said.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue paid tribute to Mayor Dupont with an American flag raised on its fire truck ladder going into Evergreen cemetery where DuPont was laid to rest. That cemetery is right across the street from Bryant-Denny stadium.
In a statement, Mayor Walt Maddox says DuPont is “an American hero who served our country and our city with distinction. During this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor DuPont’s family.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.