Florence schools warning parents about truancy

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A lot of students here in the Tennessee Valley go back to school this coming week.
Teachers want to remind you, if your child has too many unexcused absences, there could be major consequences.
If a child has more than a dozen unexcused days off from school, the parents of that student could go to jail. When a child has five unexcused absences, the school notifies the parents.
When the child reaches 7-years-old, that’s when parents are placed in the Early Warning Prevention Program that involves juvenile probation.
If the absences continue, the parents will be arrested. Even though the amount of truancies is going down in the county, it’s still a problem.
The Colbert County School District Student Services Coordinator Kaci Cagle says every situation is different, but the district is doing everything it can to help students avoid missing classes.
“Most of the time, there is not a lot of structure in the home sometimes. Sometimes students skip, and parents don’t realize it. Sometimes their are underlying issues that they’re not wanting to come to school with. That’s really why we try to meet the parents and the students before sending them to the juvenile probation office,” Kaci Cagle Colbert County School District.
Cagle also says transportation problems play a big role in why some students miss school.
She says if your child needs support getting a ride or on a bus route contact your child's school district for assistance.
