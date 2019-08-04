B’ham PD investigating possible murder/suicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two deaths that took place Saturday night.
According to authorities, officers were called to the 800 block of 30th St. S. around 11 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located a female victim in the parking lot.
The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries.
The suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot and left the scene. Officers later received a call of a person shot on the 600 block of 5th Place Pratt.
The suspect was transported to UAB for treatment. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving. His injuries appear to have been self-inflicted.
Authorities believe that the victim and the subject were in a relationship and lived at the address on 30th St. S. An argument had taken place shortly before the shooting.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jameria Howard. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Danny Hagler.
