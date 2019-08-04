Alabama defense determined to get back to“championship standard”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not the way they wanted to play last season, but now with new defensive coordinator Pete Golding in charge, Alabama’s defense is determined to get back to that championship standard.
“We go out there every day with a chip on our shoulder. Every day we go out there with that mindset that we have to prove something to the country and to ourselves, just to get back to our identity,” said Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis.
“You could see it last year in our play, guys being confused, guys not being on the same page, but this year we are really focusing on that, focusing on the little things," added Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses.
From the extra effort to leadership in the locker room, linebacker Dylan Moses is taking it upon himself to step up as a leader.
“I take the initiative to try and be the person that’s initiating conversation at practice, to start everything out, being loud and being vocal,” Moses said.
“The biggest thing, is we’re seeing some of these older guys that are now seniors and juniors to fill in those leadership roles and I think that’s something critical to our success," said defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Although the Tide has to replace star players like Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs, Golding says fans will see some new faces on the depth chart.
“I think some young guys are going to have to play, but they’re in a better situation because they’ve had some older guys help them,” Golding said.
“How I describe this defense, is pure dominance, that’s all I can say to sum it up,” said Moses.
